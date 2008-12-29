Monday, December 29, 2008
Coda
When I began this blog, I had the idea that it would be an integral part of my critical and reflective technical practice. For the past three years, it has served admirably, providing an easy way to share ideas and code and putting me in touch with a wide range of colleagues and new friends. During that time I've tried to stay true to the promise of "hacks," even if I pushed the boundaries of both "digital" and "history". As my technical work has evolved, however, I've begun to feel like this blog is less and less suited to my day-to-day activities. Rather than try and force it to fit, I've decided to build something new.
