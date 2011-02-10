skip to main
Digital History Hacks (2005-08)
Methodology for the infinite archive.
Thursday, February 10, 2011
GitHub Source Code Repository
There is now a
GitHub source code
repository for all of the code from
Digital History Hacks
.
Posted by
William J. Turkel
at
9:04 AM
William J. Turkel
Faculty Webpage
Current Website
Cite this as:
Turkel, William J.
Digital History Hacks: Methodology for the Infinite Archive
(2005-08). [Weblog.]
The Programming Historian
Are you interested in learning how to program? Check out
The Programming Historian
, an open-access introduction to Python programming for working historians (and other humanists) with little previous experience.
